Kings forward Omri Casspi to miss up to two weeks with injury

The Kings will likely be without forward Omri Casspi for the majority of their upcoming eight-game road trip.
Casspi suffered a calf injury during practice Monday and is expected to miss one to two weeks, the Kings said. An MRI taken Monday night showed a strained plantaris tendon in Casspi’s right calf.
It has been a trying season for Casspi, whose role has diminished under Dave Joerger. Casspi had appeared in just six of the Kings’ last 15 games and is averaging 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.
