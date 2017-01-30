Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins earns Player of Week honors for fifth time

It was quite a week for Kings center DeMarcus Cousins.
First, Cousins was named to his third NBA All-Star Game, voted as a reserve on the Western Conference roster by coaches.
Then Cousins led Sacramento to three road victories – in a span of six days – in Detroit, Cleveland and Charlotte while averaging 27.8 points 14.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
His efforts helped the seventh-year big man earn NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honors, it was announced Monday afternoon.
It’s the fifth time in Cousins’ career that he has been named the conference’s player of the week.
“DeMarcus is leading us,” said Kings forward Anthony Tolliver after the Kings beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-106 on Saturday night after a basket by Cousins snapped a 106-106 tie with 14.3 seconds left in the game. “Obviously he’s always been a beast, but I think he’s taken multiple steps in the right direction as far as maturity down the stretch in games.
“He’s making better decisions, relying on his teammates to help him out. He’s an amazing player, and obviously we’re just trying to help him as much as we can.”
Cousins is having the best season of his career thus far in 2016-17. He’s averaging 28.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
Cousins and the Kings will play their seventh game of an eight-game road trip Monday night against the 76ers in Philadelphia.
