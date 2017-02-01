Mental and physical fatigue contribute to loss at Houston

Kings coach Dave Joerger wants to put the road trip behind them.
Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

Kings Blog

Kings "relaxed" on defense for much of their loss at 76ers

Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger talks to members of the media following the Kings 122-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. on Monday, January 30, 2017. After the first quarter, "we relaxed a lot, and didn't guard anybody for the next three quarters," said Joerger. The Kings coach explained that "they (the 76ers) scored 47 points off our turnovers and second-chance points," on Monday, and despite the Kings shooting 55 percent for the game, Philadelphia, "lived in our paint," said Joerger.

Kings Blog

Lawson, Richardson energize Kings, help snap five-game losing streak

Ty Lawson and Malachi Richardson brought the spark, and the Kings erased Detroit's 11-point lead at halftime to win 109-104 on Monday, January 23, 2017, in Detroit, Michigan. Every member of the Sacramento Kings that logged minutes on the floor on Monday scored at least five points, and the bench combined for 52 of the Kings 109 points.

