Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins to compete in NBA Skills Challenge

For a second consecutive year, Sacramento Kings All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins will compete in the 2017 NBA Skills Challenge, the league announced Thursday afternoon.
Cousins will play in his third consecutive All-Star Game on Feb. 19 at Smoothie Kings Center in New Orleans. He will be a reserve player on the Western Conference team. The Skills Challenge, part of All-Star Saturday Night, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The Skills Challenge is a three-round event in which players participate in a head-to-head, bracket-style format competition in which players dribble through an obstacle course, pass the ball through targets and shoot from various spots on the court.
The players to successfully complete the obstacle course the fastest in head-to-head match ups advance to the next round.
Cousins will be placed in a bracket against three other big men, including Anthony Davis of the Pelicans, Joel Embiid of the 76ers and Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks. The other bracket will include guards Devin Booker of the Suns, Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics, John Wall of the Wizards and forward Gordon Hayward of the Jazz.
Last year, Cousins was defeated in the second round of the competition by Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns went on to win the competition.
The Skills Challenge is one of several events to take place during All-Star Saturday Night. Other events include the three-point contest and the slam dunk competition.
The Skills Challenge and other events will be televised by TNT, beginning at 5 p.m., and carried on radio at ESPN 1320.
