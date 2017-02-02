Home at last, Kings look for wins beginning with Phoenix Suns

Kings (19-30) vs. Suns (15-34)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Enjoy the game: Kings guard Darren Collison said that for as much effort as the team puts into playing, “we’re not having fun out there.” The veteran reminds that this is, after all, a game.
2. Home sweet home: After winning three games during a season-high eight-game trip in 12 days, the Kings are home for six contests and have nine at Golden 1 Center this month. Sacramento is 8-13 at home.
3. Maximize Malachi: Kings coach Dave Joerger said more minutes for rookie Malachi Richardson isn’t a “zero to 60” catching-up-to-speed issue. Richardson has seen more minutes lately and has the confidence of his teammates to attack.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
40
Arron Afflalo
SG
22
Matt Barnes
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Suns
No.
Player
Pos.
2
Eric Bledsoe
PG
1
Devin Booker
SG
12
T.J. Warren
SF
0
Marquese Chriss
PF
4
Tyson Chandler
C
