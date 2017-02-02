Sacramento Kings

February 2, 2017 6:42 PM

Home at last, Kings look for wins beginning with Phoenix Suns

By Joe Davidson

Kings (19-30) vs. Suns (15-34)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Enjoy the game: Kings guard Darren Collison said that for as much effort as the team puts into playing, “we’re not having fun out there.” The veteran reminds that this is, after all, a game.

2. Home sweet home: After winning three games during a season-high eight-game trip in 12 days, the Kings are home for six contests and have nine at Golden 1 Center this month. Sacramento is 8-13 at home.

3. Maximize Malachi: Kings coach Dave Joerger said more minutes for rookie Malachi Richardson isn’t a “zero to 60” catching-up-to-speed issue. Richardson has seen more minutes lately and has the confidence of his teammates to attack.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

40

Arron Afflalo

SG

22

Matt Barnes

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Suns

No.

Player

Pos.

2

Eric Bledsoe

PG

1

Devin Booker

SG

12

T.J. Warren

SF

0

Marquese Chriss

PF

4

Tyson Chandler

C

Sacramento Kings

