Cousins, Collison lead Kings to third consecutive win, 105-99 over Pelicans

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as the Kings earned their third straight win, knocking off the New Orleans Pelicans 105-99 Sunday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have won four of their last five games. Anthony Davis led New Orleans with 32 points.
Turning point: Sacramento opened the third quarter with a 13-0 run to lead 66-56 and never trailed again in the second half. The Kings trailed by 13 in the first half.
X-factor: Darren Collison continues to be a reliable scoring option. He had 20 points and eight assists.
Injuries: Kings guard Ty Lawson (hamstring) missed his second straight game.
Records: Kings 23-32; Pelicans 21-34
Comments