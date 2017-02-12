Sacramento Kings

February 12, 2017 8:52 PM

Cousins, Collison lead Kings to third consecutive win, 105-99 over Pelicans

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as the Kings earned their third straight win, knocking off the New Orleans Pelicans 105-99 Sunday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have won four of their last five games. Anthony Davis led New Orleans with 32 points.

Turning point: Sacramento opened the third quarter with a 13-0 run to lead 66-56 and never trailed again in the second half. The Kings trailed by 13 in the first half.

X-factor: Darren Collison continues to be a reliable scoring option. He had 20 points and eight assists.

Injuries: Kings guard Ty Lawson (hamstring) missed his second straight game.

Records: Kings 23-32; Pelicans 21-34

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Sacramento Kings

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison on Kings bench leading them to victory vs Hawks

View more video

Sports Videos