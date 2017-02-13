Team chemistry has improved 3-point shooting, Kings say

2:29 Coach Joeger talks player progress before tip-off against Pelicans Pause

0:42 "To be a playoff team we need to get out of the gates a little bit stronger," Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes after victory vs New Orleans Pelicans

1:05 Isaiah Thomas on playing at new arena seeing familiar faces in the stands

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

2:15 Watch the preparation before using helicopters to drop bags of rock into hole at Oroville Dam

1:01 Cal Fire emergency rescue crews gauge raging Feather River, urge caution

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations