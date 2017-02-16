Kings’ Malachi Richardson out 4 to 6 weeks with hamstring injury

The Sacramento Kings couldn’t quite make it to the All-Star Break without one last significant injury.
Rookie guard Malachi Richardson suffered a partial thickness tear of his right hamstring in Wednesday night’s loss to the Golden State Warriors and is expected to miss four to six weeks, the team announced Thursday afternoon.
An MRI taken earlier in the day revealed the injury.
Richardson was hurt in the waning moments of a 109-86 loss when he tried to dribble by Golden State’s Ian Clark and came up clutching at the back of his right leg.
It adds to a rash of injuries at the wing for the Kings, who lost Rudy Gay for the year to a torn Achilles’ tendon and have been without Garrett Temple (hamstring) and Omri Casspi (calf) all of February.
In addition, point guard Ty Lawson (adductor strain) has missed the past four games and guard Arron Afflalo left Wednesday’s game at halftime as a precaution after experiencing right glute and hamstring tightness.
Richardson is averaging 3.6 points and 1.0 rebound in 22 games this season but had been playing more recently amid the injuries. The Kings have a full week to get as healthy as possible before playing their next game next Thursday at home against Denver.
