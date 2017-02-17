How Kings rookie trio measures up to rest of their first-round class

1. Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons, LSU. Simmons suffered a fracture in his right foot on the final day of training camp, and the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday that a CT scan on Jan. 23 revealed his foot was not fully healed. Simmons will be examined next Thursday to determine if it is now 100 percent, sources told the paper. He was originally predicted to make a January return.
Chris Szagola
AP
2. Los Angeles Lakers: Brandon Ingram, Duke. Ingram averages 27.7 minutes over 58 games, tops among rookies, and is fifth among rookies in scoring at 8.0 per game.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
3. Boston Celtics (From Brooklyn): Jaylen Brown, Cal. Brown is averaging 5.7 points and 15.5 minutes in 53 appearances.
Elise Amendola
AP
4. Phoenix Suns: Dragan Bender, Croatia. Bender became the youngest player in Suns history to notch a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, both career highs, on Dec. 26 at Houston. He’s averaging 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 12.7 minutes. Bender had surgery on his right ankle to remove a bone spur early this month and expected out eight weeks.
Phelan M. Ebenhack
AP
5. Minnesota Timberwolves: Kris Dunn, Providence. Dunn averages 2.5 assists, sixth among rookies and best in this class of first rounders, and 3.6 points in 16.6 minutes over 53 games.
Willie J. Allen Jr.
AP
6. New Orleans Pelicans: Buddy Hield, Oklahoma. Hield averages 8.6 points per game, second among these first rounders and sixth among rookies. His 89 made 3-pointers ranks best among rookies, 17 ahead of the next best shooters. He’s also shooting 87.9 percent from the free-throw line.
Michael Dwyer
AP
7. Denver Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Kentucky. Murray, right, is averaging 8.9 points per game, best among these first rounders and fifth among rookies, in 19.9 minutes over 56 games. Murray had nine 3-pointers and 36 points in Friday’s Rising Stars Challenge and was named MVP of the showcase for first- and second-year players.
Rick Scuteri
AP
8. Sacramento Kings: Marquese Chriss, Washington (traded to Suns). The 19-year-old Pleasant Grove High School alum, top, was the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for January. He’s averaging 7.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 18.8 minutes over 57 games.
David J. Phillip
AP
9. Toronto Raptors (From New York): Jakob Poeltl, Utah. Poeltl averages 2.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.8 minutes over 32 games.
Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
10. Milwaukee Bucks: Thon Maker, Australia. Maker,right, makes 50 percent of his shots for 3.5 points per game in 7.3 minutes over 30 games.
Aaron Gash
AP
11. Orlando Magic: Domantas Sabonis, Gonzaga (traded to Thunder). Sabonis averages 6.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.7 minutes over 57 games.
Tony Dejak
AP
12. Atlanta Hawks (From Utah): Taurean Prince, Baylor. Prince, top, has made 29 of 32 free-throw attempts for 90.6 percent. He’s averaging 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.7 minutes over 33 games. He was ejected against the Heat for a flagrant-two foul on Hassan Whiteside that led to a scuffle on Feb. 1.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
13. Phoenix Suns (From Washington): George Papagiannis, Greece (traded to Kings). The 7-foot-1 19-year-old from Greece has played sparingly in four games with the Kings. Papagiannis is averaging 12.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 18 games for the Reno Bighorns of the NBA Development League.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
14. Chicago Bulls: Denzel Valentine, Michigan State. Valentine is averaging 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.5 minutes over 32 games.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
15. Denver Nuggets (From Houston): Juan Hernangomez, Spain. Hernangomez is averaging 4.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.8 minutes over 40 games. He’s shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range and 44.6 percent from the field.
Tony Gutierrez
AP
16. Boston Celtics (From Dallas): Guerschon Yabusele, France. The 6-foot-8 power forward has yet to play a regular-season game.
Rick Bowmer
AP
17. Memphis Grizzlies: Wade Baldwin IV, Vanderbilt. Baldwin is averaging 3.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.9 minutes over 24 games.
Richard Carson
AP
18. Detroit Pistons: Henry Ellenson, Marquette. Ellenson has appeared in 14 games for the Pistons, playing sparse minutes.
Ron Schwane
AP
19. Denver Nuggets (From Portland): Malik Beasley, Florida State. Beasley, left, has played sparingly, but has shown decent shooting, making 6 of 17 from 3-point while shooting 41.9 percent from the field.
David Zalubowski
AP
20. Brooklyn Nets (From Indiana): Caris LeVert, Michigan. LeVert has been an effective contributor off the bench, boasting the highest efficiency rating of any first rounder and sixth among rookies. He averages 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game.
Chuck Burton
AP
21. Atlanta Hawks: DeAndre’ Bembry, St. Joseph’s. Bembry, right, averages 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.3 minutes over 26 games.
John Amis
AP
22. Charlotte Hornets: Malachi Richardson, Syracuse (traded to Kings). Richardson had been on the upswing before suffering a hamstring injury that will sideline him for six weeks. He had 10 points and seven rebounds against the Warriors on Feb. 15, his 16th consecutive appearance after playing only six times in the Kings’ first 41 games. He’s averaging 3.6 points in 9.0 minutes.
Steve Yeater
AP
23. Boston Celtics: Ante Zizic, Croatia. The 20-year-old Croat is “99 percent sure” he’ll join the team next season, according to Eurohoops.net.
Elise Amendola
AP
24. Philadelphia 76ers (From Miami via Cleveland): Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, France. The 6-6 shooting guard is averaging 3.7 points in 11.5 minutes over 43 games.
Matt Slocum
AP
25. Los Angeles Clippers: Brice Johnson, North Carolina. Johnson suffered a herniated disk in his lower back during the preseason and has yet to make his debut.
Ryan Kang
AP
26. Philadelphia 76ers (From Oklahoma City via Denver and Cleveland): Furkan Korkmaz, Turkey. The 19-year-old, right, has reportedly bounced between a couple Turkish teams.
Bullit Marquez
AP
27. Toronto Raptors: Pascal Siakam, New Mexico State. Siakam has shown flashes as a presence inside, averaging 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks (second among rookies) in 16.8 minutes over 48 games. He’s also averaging 4.4 points on 50.3 percent shooting.
Chris Szagola
AP
28. Phoenix Suns: Skal Labissiere, Kentucky (traded to the Kings). The 6-11 power forward has played sparingly in eight games for the Kings. In 17 games with the D-League Bighorns, he’s averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
29. San Antonio Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Washington. Murray is averaging 7.8 minutes per game but is shooting well, making 8 of 19 3-pointers (42.1 percent) and 44.3 percent from the field. He averages 3.6 points in 31 games.
Tony Dejak
AP
30. Golden State Warriors: Damian Jones, Vanderbilt. The 7-footer, left, has played sparingly in eight games for last season’s NBA finalists.
Sue Ogrocki
AP