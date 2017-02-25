How the Kings rank among NBA's 30 teams in 13 stat categories

(All stats are through Friday, Feb. 24) POINTS: 22nd – Kings guard Tyreke Evans scores against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
POINTS AGAINST: 16th – Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson goes to the basket as Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein defends at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
REBOUNDS: Offensive 22nd (tie), defensive 27th, total 28th (tie) – Kings guard Buddy Hield grabs a rebound against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
ASSISTS: 12th – Kings guard Tyreke Evans looks to pass as Charlotte defender Christian Wood (35) applies pressure on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Andrew Seng
SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: Field goals 13th, 3-pointers 12th, free throws 15th – Kings guard Ben McLemore finds a high-percentage shot on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Andrew Seng
OPPONENT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: 23rd – Nuggets guard Will Barton puts up a shot over Buddy Hield of the Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
STEALS: 11th – Kings guard Darren Collison (7) battles Nuggets guard Gary Harris for the ball at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
BLOCKED SHOTS: 27th – Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein blocks a shot by Charlotte’s Nicolas Batum on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Andrew Seng
TURNOVERS: 21st – Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein chases a loose ball against Denver at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
