Sacramento Kings

March 12, 2017 7:28 PM

Struggling Kings blow big leads, fall in playoff race during long skid

BY NOEL HARRIS

nharris@sacbee.com

A statistical look at the Kings since the All-Star break:

1: Victories since trading All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins during the break, a 116-100 win over Denver on Feb. 23 at Golden 1 Center.

1.5: Games behind Denver for the Western Conference’s last playoff spot at the break. Entering Sunday, the Kings are six games out.

2: Games in which the Kings never led: March 1 in a 109-100 home loss to Brooklyn and March 6 in a 108-96 loss in Denver.

2: Overtime games, both home losses – 110-109 to Utah on March 5 and 130-122 to Washington on Friday.

2: Victories for Nuggets coach Michael Malone over his former club. He was 0-5 against the Kings before a March 6 victory in Denver and a 105-92 win Saturday in Sacramento.

3: Double-digit leads blown – March 5 vs. Utah (16), Wednesday in San Antonio (28) and Friday vs. Washington (15).

4.5: Games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers, who are last in the West at 20-45 entering Sunday.

5.4: Assists average for Kings guards Darren Collison and Ty Lawson.

7: Games played at Golden 1 Center (1-6).

8: Consecutive losses for the Kings, a season-high skid.

8.1: Rebounding average for Kings center Kosta Koufos to lead the team.

9: Games played since the All-Star break.

13.9: Scoring average for Kings guard Buddy Hield, the main player acquired from New Orleans in the Cousins trade. His average leads the team since the break.

16: Games in a row lost by Brooklyn before they beat the Kings on March 1.

20.8: Cousins’ scoring average in eight games with New Orleans, down from the 27.8 per night he put up as a King. The Pelicans are 2-6 in that span.

28: Largest lead blown by the Kings. Sacramento was up 59-31 on Wednesday in San Antonio but lost 114-104 to the Spurs.

29: Career-high point total for Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein on Feb. 23.

102.9: Kings’ scoring average since the break.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Sacramento Kings

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'Everybody's on the same page. We're trying to win.' Willie Cauley-Stein after Kings 110-109 loss to Utah Jazz

View more video

Sports Videos