Golden State Warriors offer young Kings a late-season test

KINGS (27-44) AT WARRIORS (57-14)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Oracle Arena
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140 AM
THREE KEYS
1. Avoid the run: Last time these teams met, the Warriors blew the game open with a 42-15 run in the third quarter. If Golden State gets hot, the Kings need to find someone who can make shots, slow the tempo and keep things from getting out of hand.
2. Barnes vs. ‘The Enemy’: This will be Matt Barnes’ first time facing the Kings since they released him in February. On Thursday, the Sacramento native told Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle: “I’m trying to kill ’em. Simple.” He also added: “They’re the enemy now.”
3. Build experience: The Kings are playing their youngsters while looking to the future, and what better experience than facing the defending Western Conference champs in their building?
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
G
24
Buddy Hield
G
40
Arron Afflalo
G
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
F
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Suns
No.
Player
Pos.
30
Stephen Curry
G
11
Klay Thompson
G
0
Patrick McCaw
G
23
Draymond Green
F
27
Zaza Pachulia
C
Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara
Comments