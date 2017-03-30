Kings facing tall task when they meet Pelicans’ 6-foot-11 duo

Kings (29-46) vs. Pelicans (32-43)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Smoothie King Center
When: Friday, 5 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Big effort: New Orleans poses a unique challenge for opposing defenses when DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis, both 6-foot-11, are on the floor. Kings big men Willie Cauley-Stein and Kosta Koufos face a tall order keeping up with the Pelicans duo.
2. McLe-more: The Kings have been without a go-to scorer since trading Cousins to New Orleans. Ben McLemore tied his season high Wednesday night with 22 points.
3. Hello again: Garrett Temple said he expects Cousins is “going to be emotional” facing his former team for the first time, which is a little bit like saying the game will be played indoors. We’ll see if that fuels Cousins to a big game.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
24
Buddy Hield
SG
17
Garrett Temple
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Pelicans
No.
Player
Pos.
11
Jrue Holiday
PG
2
Tim Frazier
SG
44
Solomon Hill
SF
23
Anthony Davis
PF
0
DeMarcus Cousins
C
