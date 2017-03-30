Sacramento Kings

Kings facing tall task when they meet Pelicans’ 6-foot-11 duo

By Matt Kawahara

Kings (29-46) vs. Pelicans (32-43)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Smoothie King Center

When: Friday, 5 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Big effort: New Orleans poses a unique challenge for opposing defenses when DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis, both 6-foot-11, are on the floor. Kings big men Willie Cauley-Stein and Kosta Koufos face a tall order keeping up with the Pelicans duo.

2. McLe-more: The Kings have been without a go-to scorer since trading Cousins to New Orleans. Ben McLemore tied his season high Wednesday night with 22 points.

3. Hello again: Garrett Temple said he expects Cousins is “going to be emotional” facing his former team for the first time, which is a little bit like saying the game will be played indoors. We’ll see if that fuels Cousins to a big game.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

24

Buddy Hield

SG

17

Garrett Temple

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Pelicans

No.

Player

Pos.

11

Jrue Holiday

PG

2

Tim Frazier

SG

44

Solomon Hill

SF

23

Anthony Davis

PF

0

DeMarcus Cousins

C

 
