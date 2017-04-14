Crunching numbers in the Kings’ 2016-17 season

The Kings’ season has come to an end, and it was a memorable one. Here’s a statistical look at 2016-17:

1: Fewer win than the previous season.

2: Wins against last season’s conference champions in six chances. The Kings beat Golden State 109-106 on Feb. 4 and topped Cleveland 116-112 on Jan. 25, both in overtime.

3: Players from the season-opening roster who are no longer with the team (Matt Barnes, Omri Casspi and DeMarcus Cousins).

4: Longest win streak, achieved Dec. 20-26 and again Feb. 8-14.

5: Kings players who posted double-digit scoring averages. Cousins led the team at 27.8, followed by Rudy Gay at 18.7, Buddy Hield at 15.1, Darren Collison at 13.2 and Tyreke Evans at 11.6.

(The chart below includes only the Kings’ current roster. The statistics reflect their playing time with all teams.)

8: Longest losing streak, suffered Feb. 25 to March 11.

11: Consecutive seasons with a losing record and without a playoff appearance.

12: The Kings’ finish among 15 Western Conference teams. In 2015-16 they finished 10th.

14.3: The 2017-18 salary, in millions of dollars, of Gay, who will be the team’s highest paid player. Gay made $13.3 million this season.

15: Road wins.

17: Wins at Golden 1 Center in its inaugural season.

17: Technical fouls committed by Cousins this season in a Kings uniform.

28: Sacramento’s NBA ranking in rebounds with 41.1 per game.

32: Total wins on the season. The Kings have tallied more than 30 wins in back-to-back seasons after finishing the preceding seven with 29 or fewer.

37.6: Overall 3-point shooting percentage, ranking fifth in the NBA.

41: Games missed by Gay after suffering an Achilles injury on Jan. 18 that ended his season.

17,608: Average attendance at Golden 1 Center, per ESPN. The Kings ranked 16th in NBA home attendance this season after ranking 19th in 2015-16 and 25th in 2014-15.