Bogdanovic shows off his skills; could he soon show up in Sacramento?

The Kings aren’t participating in the playoffs, but one potential King is off to a solid postseason start.
Bogdan Bogdanovic, a 6-foot-6 Serbian shooting guard whose NBA rights are held by the Kings, led Fenerbahce Istanbul (Turkey) to a 71-58 win over Panathinaikos Superfoods Athens (Greece) on Tuesday in Game 1 of the EuroLeague Playoffs’ opening round.
@LeaderOfHorde Shines in Playoff Opener » https://t.co/lS1mAFMdNN pic.twitter.com/Dbc92SlRZy— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 18, 2017
Bogdanovic scored 23 points, made 5 of 6 3-pointers and had five rebounds, four assists and three blocks as his team rallied from a 16-point deficit in the road victory.
The Kings acquired the rights to Bogdanovic, 24, when they traded Pleasant Grove High graduate Marquese Chriss, their No. 8 overall pick in last year’s draft, to the Phoenix Suns for No. 13 pick Georgios Papagiannis, No. 28 selection Skal Labissiere and a future second-round pick.
Papagiannis was in attendance for Tuesday’s game. He is a former Panathinaikos player.
.@SacramentoKings center George Papagiannis at OAKA, watching former team Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce #GameON #PAOFNB pic.twitter.com/YfDGb6u3Fi— Eurohoops.net (@Eurohoopsnet) April 18, 2017
The big question remains: Will Bogdanovic come to the NBA?
“We would love to have him here,” Kings general manager Vlade Divac said last week. “We have his rights, and this summer we’ll talk about it.”
However, Bogdanovic has previously said that he won’t discuss his future in the NBA until after his EuroLeague team’s season ends.
