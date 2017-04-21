Kings hire Scott Perry as vice president of basketball operations

Scott Perry, who spent the past five seasons as assistant general manager of the Orlando Magic, was hired by the Sacramento Kings to become the team’s vice president of basketball operations, the team announced Friday afternoon.
Perry, 53, will report directly to Kings general manager Vlade Divac and assist in day-to-day basketball personnel matters. Divac is expected to have final say on all basketball decisions.
“I'm thrilled that Scott will be joining our front office team,” said Divac in a statement. “His extensive experience in the league and management talents will help build on our progress as we work to develop a winning franchise.”
Perry has an extensive background as an NBA executive. Before his time with the Magic, Perry spent 12 years in the Detroit Pistons’ front office holding different positions, including: collegiate scout, director of player personnel and vice president of basketball operations.
He was recently fired from the Magic along with Orlando general manager Rob Hennigan.
Before entering the NBA, Perry was head basketball coach at Eastern Kentucky. He was also an assistant coach in the college ranks at Michigan, Cal and Detroit Mercy.
The Kings recently finished the 2016-17 NBA season with a 32-50 record, the team’s 11th consecutive losing season.
Comments