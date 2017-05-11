Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) and teammate Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (3) walk to the bench as they celebrate their lede against the Orlando Magic during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday, March 13, 2017.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) and teammate Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (3) walk to the bench as they celebrate their lede against the Orlando Magic during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday, March 13, 2017. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings

May 11, 2017 2:31 PM

Labissiere left ravaged Haiti to pursue NBA. 7 years later, he’s back with a mission.

By Matt Kawahara

mkawahara@sacbee.com

Skal Labissiere left earthquake-ravaged Haiti as a teenager, a major step in his path to the NBA. Now, the Kings forward is giving back to his native country.

Labissiere, who just completed his rookie NBA season, will host a youth basketball clinic this summer in his hometown of Port-au-Prince, the Kings announced Thursday.

The clinic will run July 19-21 and feature 50 of the top high school players and coaches in Port-au-Prince. Its name, Camp S.K.A.L., stands for “skills, knowledge and life.”

“This will be my first time back home in seven years,” Labissiere said in a team release. “I’m blessed to be in a place now where I can give back to my Port-au-Prince community and this is just the start of more free Camp S.K.A.L. events there in the future. I look forward to sharing some of the basketball and life knowledge I’ve gained over the years.”

Labissiere was 13 when a catastrophic 7.0 earthquake struck Haiti in January, 2010, destroying his family’s home and trapping him in the wreckage. It took weeks for him to regain full use of his legs. He moved to the United States about six months after the earthquake to pursue a future in basketball.

Reach Your Dream, a nonprofit organization that helped Labissiere relocate to the U.S., is partnering with him to put on the clinic this summer.

Labissiere, 21, was the 28th overall pick in last year’s draft by the Suns, who traded him to Sacramento. He appeared in 33 games for the Kings as a rookie, averaging 8.8 points and 4.9 rebounds in 18.5 minutes.

Kings' Skal Labissiere continues to impress coach Dave Joerger

Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger had high praise for the play of rookie Skal Labissiere in the Kings 135-128 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Kings

 
Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara

Comments

