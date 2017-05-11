Labissiere left ravaged Haiti to pursue NBA. 7 years later, he’s back with a mission.

Skal Labissiere left earthquake-ravaged Haiti as a teenager, a major step in his path to the NBA. Now, the Kings forward is giving back to his native country.
Labissiere, who just completed his rookie NBA season, will host a youth basketball clinic this summer in his hometown of Port-au-Prince, the Kings announced Thursday.
The clinic will run July 19-21 and feature 50 of the top high school players and coaches in Port-au-Prince. Its name, Camp S.K.A.L., stands for “skills, knowledge and life.”
“This will be my first time back home in seven years,” Labissiere said in a team release. “I’m blessed to be in a place now where I can give back to my Port-au-Prince community and this is just the start of more free Camp S.K.A.L. events there in the future. I look forward to sharing some of the basketball and life knowledge I’ve gained over the years.”
Labissiere was 13 when a catastrophic 7.0 earthquake struck Haiti in January, 2010, destroying his family’s home and trapping him in the wreckage. It took weeks for him to regain full use of his legs. He moved to the United States about six months after the earthquake to pursue a future in basketball.
Reach Your Dream, a nonprofit organization that helped Labissiere relocate to the U.S., is partnering with him to put on the clinic this summer.
Labissiere, 21, was the 28th overall pick in last year’s draft by the Suns, who traded him to Sacramento. He appeared in 33 games for the Kings as a rookie, averaging 8.8 points and 4.9 rebounds in 18.5 minutes.
