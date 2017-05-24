Sacramento Stories: Horry's dagger to Kings' heart (May 26, 2002)
This is one in a series of videos looking back at big stories in Sacramento-area history. This one took place on May 26, 2002, when the Sacramento Kings were looking to go ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers 3-1 in the Western Conference finals. In a fateful final 11.8 seconds, Lakers guard Kobe Bryant missed a runner, then Shaquille O'Neal missed the put-back. Kings center Vlade Divac slapped the ball out of the key to the three-point line. The rest is history as you'll see here.
Hector AmezcuaThe Sacramento Bee
