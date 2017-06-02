Joerger set to host coaches clinic at Golden 1 Center

3:03 Jordan Bell's defense makes him an intriguing potential draft prospect for Kings Pause

2:35 After Kings workout, Frank Mason says he is focusing on things he can control

2:14 Justin Jackson says what he could do for the Kings after his first pre-draft workout

1:47 Sacramento Stories: Horry's dagger to Kings' heart (May 26, 2002)

2:06 Former UC Davis guard Brynton Lemar on Kings pre-draft workout

1:23 Five freshmen who could be drafted by the Kings

2:07 A look at the Kings' recent first-round draft picks

0:49 De'Aaron Fox likes the Kings' young players

0:56 Oregon's Dillon Brooks talks about his meeting with the Kings