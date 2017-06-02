Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger on end of season following Kings victory against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Kings
June 02, 2017 7:19 PM

Joerger set to host coaches clinic at Golden 1 Center

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

With the NBA Finals (finally) underway, basketball finds itself center stage in the world of sports, and players are always looking to step up their game.

That goes for coaches too, as Dave Joerger is well aware.

Joerger will hold a coaches clinic Saturday at the Kings’ practice facility at Golden 1 Center. He’ll be joined by Damon Stoudamire, Elston Turner and Jim Les in an event aimed at giving insight to coaches at a variety of levels.

Joerger has tweeted about the event. In fact, 10 of the coach’s 19 total tweets and retweets since joining Twitter in April have been related to the clinic.

The clinic costs $125 per coach. More details can be found here.

 
