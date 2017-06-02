Joerger set to host coaches clinic at Golden 1 Center

With the NBA Finals (finally) underway, basketball finds itself center stage in the world of sports, and players are always looking to step up their game.
That goes for coaches too, as Dave Joerger is well aware.
Joerger will hold a coaches clinic Saturday at the Kings’ practice facility at Golden 1 Center. He’ll be joined by Damon Stoudamire, Elston Turner and Jim Les in an event aimed at giving insight to coaches at a variety of levels.
Joerger has tweeted about the event. In fact, 10 of the coach’s 19 total tweets and retweets since joining Twitter in April have been related to the clinic.
Register for my Coaches Clinic before April 30th and receive early bird pricing. For more info visit https://t.co/skBmXmvWfB pic.twitter.com/X9kEikA3x3— Dave Joerger (@CoachJoerger) April 17, 2017
The clinic costs $125 per coach. More details can be found here.
