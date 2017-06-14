Frank Mason, a guard from Kansas, says he's letting the process move forward as he displays his skills in a pre-draft workout for the Kings on May 31. Jason Jones The Sacramento Kings
Frank Mason, a guard from Kansas, says he's letting the process move forward as he displays his skills in a pre-draft workout for the Kings on May 31. Jason Jones The Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings

June 14, 2017 4:37 PM

Former Kansas star Frank Mason pleases young fan in Sacramento, thanks to Twitter

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

I’ve said this before, but I’ll reiterate it: Social media has many flaws, but sometimes it leads to some amazing stories.

Case in point: Former Kansas basketball star Frank Mason did something really cool for a young Jayhawks fan. It started with news from the Kings that Mason would be in Sacramento for a workout before the NBA draft.

A Kansas fan named Jeremy Morioka saw that and tweeted: “What?!? @FrankMason0 coming to Sacramento 4 another workout!! You work it. My little Jayhawk/frank mason fan would love a chance to meet ya”

When he got to town, Mason responded: “I’m in Sacramento right now, I would love to meet him.”

Morioka tweeted back: “We would love to come by anywhere and say hi. Or grab a bite. We would love to show you some of the great food or just say hi!! @FrankMason0” He followed with this: “Little man Cooper put his KU shirt on and did his best Frank dribble impression and said ‘I’m ready to go’!”

Mason’s response? C’mon over.

You’d better believe that’s what Morioka and his son did. “@FrankMason0 thanks. Cooper is very excited. Sitting down in the lobby. Across from registration and next to the bar,” Morioka wrote.

And that led to a meeting that was shared by both Mason and Morioka.

Morioka wrote: “Thanks @FrankMason0 cooper was so nervous. He can’t stop talking now and telling me where I have to nail the poster you signed.”

It doesn’t matter if you are a Kansas fan or not, that is awesome.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Would Kings trade up? Vlade Divac breaks down whether team would swap NBA draft picks

View More Video

Sports Videos