Former Kansas star Frank Mason pleases young fan in Sacramento, thanks to Twitter

I’ve said this before, but I’ll reiterate it: Social media has many flaws, but sometimes it leads to some amazing stories.
Case in point: Former Kansas basketball star Frank Mason did something really cool for a young Jayhawks fan. It started with news from the Kings that Mason would be in Sacramento for a workout before the NBA draft.
.@KUHoops guard @FrankMason0 will return tomorrow for his second pre-Draft workout pic.twitter.com/k763cSNhJ2— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 13, 2017
A Kansas fan named Jeremy Morioka saw that and tweeted: “What?!? @FrankMason0 coming to Sacramento 4 another workout!! You work it. My little Jayhawk/frank mason fan would love a chance to meet ya”
What?!? @FrankMason0 coming to Sacramento 4 another workout!! You work it. My little Jayhawk/frank mason fan would love a chance to meet ya pic.twitter.com/EtAvE2Rqy2— Jeremy Morioka (@hathman) June 12, 2017
When he got to town, Mason responded: “I’m in Sacramento right now, I would love to meet him.”
I'm in Sacramento right now, I would love to meet him. https://t.co/JqKQfRnUvu— Frank Mason (@FrankMason0) June 14, 2017
Morioka tweeted back: “We would love to come by anywhere and say hi. Or grab a bite. We would love to show you some of the great food or just say hi!! @FrankMason0” He followed with this: “Little man Cooper put his KU shirt on and did his best Frank dribble impression and said ‘I’m ready to go’!”
We would love to come by anywhere and say hi. Or grab a bite. We would love to show you some of the great food or just say hi!! @FrankMason0— Jeremy Morioka (@hathman) June 14, 2017
Little man Cooper put his KU shirt on and did his best Frank dribble impression and said "I'm ready to go"! @FrankMason0— Jeremy Morioka (@hathman) June 14, 2017
Mason’s response? C’mon over.
Come over to the Hyatt https://t.co/Qh0odzGrjY— Frank Mason (@FrankMason0) June 14, 2017
You’d better believe that’s what Morioka and his son did. “@FrankMason0 thanks. Cooper is very excited. Sitting down in the lobby. Across from registration and next to the bar,” Morioka wrote.
@FrankMason0 thanks. Cooper is very excited. Sitting down in the lobby. Across from registration and next to the bar.— Jeremy Morioka (@hathman) June 14, 2017
And that led to a meeting that was shared by both Mason and Morioka.
My boy cooper pic.twitter.com/vBYYEKs5MA— Frank Mason (@FrankMason0) June 14, 2017
Thanks @FrankMason0 cooper was so nervous. He can't stop talking now and telling me where I have to nail the poster you signed. https://t.co/1vLuT0wd1K— Jeremy Morioka (@hathman) June 14, 2017
Morioka wrote: “Thanks @FrankMason0 cooper was so nervous. He can’t stop talking now and telling me where I have to nail the poster you signed.”
It doesn’t matter if you are a Kansas fan or not, that is awesome.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
