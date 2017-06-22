De’Aaron Fox, center, is the newest King. The Kentucky point guard was picked by Sacramento with the fifth pick in the NBA draft Thursday.
Sacramento Kings

June 22, 2017 5:31 PM

Kings ‘finally did something right’ by selecting De’Aaron Fox, social media says

By Noel Harris

Welcome to Sacramento, De’Aaron Fox.

The Kings selected the Kentucky point guard with the fifth pick in the NBA draft Thursday, addressing a huge need for the team.

With all three point guards from last season hitting free agency, the move gives Sacramento its floor general to grow with a predominantly young squad.

Social media spoke out on the selection:

 
