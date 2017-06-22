Kings ‘finally did something right’ by selecting De’Aaron Fox, social media says

Welcome to Sacramento, De’Aaron Fox.
The Kings selected the Kentucky point guard with the fifth pick in the NBA draft Thursday, addressing a huge need for the team.
What a #DraftNight! Can't wait to call Sacramento home. Thx to @jcpenney for upping my suit style. https://t.co/Jp6NjPCcL1 #ad pic.twitter.com/qcgIA8w4hc— De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) June 23, 2017
With all three point guards from last season hitting free agency, the move gives Sacramento its floor general to grow with a predominantly young squad.
Social media spoke out on the selection:
