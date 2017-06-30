Kings summer league roster includes Eric Stuteville, former Sac State center

The Kings unveiled their NBA Summer League roster Friday, and a local talent fresh off his fourth and final season with Sacramento State has made the cut.
Eric Stuteville, 6-foot-11, is one of three centers listed on the 17-man roster, joining Georgios Papagiannis and Skal Labissierre. Stuteville is the oldest of the three at 22.
Congrats to @SacHornetsMBB center Eric Stuteville who was named to the @SacramentoKings summer roster! #StingersUp https://t.co/n8eD824WkY pic.twitter.com/fllSBj22ka— SacHornetsMBB (@SacHornetsMBB) June 30, 2017
The Orangevale native was one of Sac State’s three captains during 2016-17, his senior season in which he started all 31 games.
Stuteville could become the first player in school history to earn playing time in the summer league, Sac State’s athletics department reports.
The tournament-style summer league in Las Vegas begins July 7 and ends July 17. The Kings will play at least five games.
