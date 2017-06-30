Sac State Hornets center Eric Stuteville passes the ball to a teammate during practice at Sac State on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sac State Hornets center Eric Stuteville passes the ball to a teammate during practice at Sac State on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Andrew Seng aseng@sacbee.com
Sac State Hornets center Eric Stuteville passes the ball to a teammate during practice at Sac State on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Andrew Seng aseng@sacbee.com

Sacramento Kings

June 30, 2017 3:31 PM

Kings summer league roster includes Eric Stuteville, former Sac State center

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

The Kings unveiled their NBA Summer League roster Friday, and a local talent fresh off his fourth and final season with Sacramento State has made the cut.

Eric Stuteville, 6-foot-11, is one of three centers listed on the 17-man roster, joining Georgios Papagiannis and Skal Labissierre. Stuteville is the oldest of the three at 22.

The Orangevale native was one of Sac State’s three captains during 2016-17, his senior season in which he started all 31 games.

Stuteville could become the first player in school history to earn playing time in the summer league, Sac State’s athletics department reports.

The tournament-style summer league in Las Vegas begins July 7 and ends July 17. The Kings will play at least five games.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Bogdanovic, draft, free agency ... winning? Voisin, Jones break down new-look Kings

Bogdanovic, draft, free agency ... winning? Voisin, Jones break down new-look Kings 4:31

Bogdanovic, draft, free agency ... winning? Voisin, Jones break down new-look Kings
Kings coach Dave Joerger talks about having a young team and summer league 3:34

Kings coach Dave Joerger talks about having a young team and summer league
Justin Jackson knows it will be hard for the rookies to fit in with the Kings to start out 1:08

Justin Jackson knows it will be hard for the rookies to fit in with the Kings to start out

View More Video

Sports Videos