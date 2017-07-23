Jack Cooley, who is looking to make it back into the NBA after playing last season in Germany, posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists in the Sacramento Kings' 93-87 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Jason Jones The Sacramento Kings
July 23, 2017 11:37 AM

Kings sign Jack Cooley to two-way contract, report says

By Thomas Oide

The Sacramento Kings will sign Jack Cooley to a two-way contract, according to a report.

Chris Reichert, who covers the NBA G-League reported the signing in a tweet.

A two-way contract allows players to spend a total of 45 days on an NBA roster and the rest of the season with a G-League affiliate. The NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement introduced the two two-way roster slots, according to SB Nation.

Two-way contract players won’t impact the original 15 roster spots, according to NBA.com.

Cooley averaged 9.2 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game during the Las Vegas Summer League. The 6-foot-9 big man last played with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg, a basketball club in Germany.

