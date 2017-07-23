Kings sign Jack Cooley to two-way contract, report says

The Sacramento Kings will sign Jack Cooley to a two-way contract, according to a report.
Chris Reichert, who covers the NBA G-League reported the signing in a tweet.
The Sacramento Kings will sign Jack Cooley to a two-way contract, per league sources— Chris Reichert (@Chris_Reichert) July 22, 2017
A two-way contract allows players to spend a total of 45 days on an NBA roster and the rest of the season with a G-League affiliate. The NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement introduced the two two-way roster slots, according to SB Nation.
Two-way contract players won’t impact the original 15 roster spots, according to NBA.com.
Cooley averaged 9.2 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game during the Las Vegas Summer League. The 6-foot-9 big man last played with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg, a basketball club in Germany.
