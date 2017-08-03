Why ESPN thinks Kings will be worst team in Western Conference

This NBA offseason has been loaded with talk about how the Kings are going in the right direction.

Whether its Sacramento’s draft haul, free-agency signings and even their new uniforms, there’s been a lot of positivity about the team.

However, as the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

ESPN on Thursday released projections for the 2017-18 season, and the Kings aren’t expected to be winners. According to ESPN’s “real plus-minus” stat, only the Atlanta Hawks have a lower predicted win total.

The Kings are projected to win 27.4 games, which is last in the Western Conference. They are one of four teams not expected to reach 30 victories, joining the Brooklyn News (29.5), Chicago Bulls (28.5) and the Hawks (27).

“Despite adding veterans Vince Carter, George Hill and Zach Randolph as free agents, the Kings are projected as the league’s second-worst offensive attack by RPM,” wrote ESPN staff writer Kevin Pelton. “Although this isn’t part of the projection, few teams will have more incentive to improve their draft pick, as Sacramento won’t have its first-rounder in 2019 due to trade (with the Philadelphia 76ers).”

The projection is below the Kings’ win total in each of the last five seasons, including a high of 33 in 2015-16. The Kings average exactly 30 wins over the last half decade.

The defending-champion Golden State Warriors lead the projections with 62.1 wins.