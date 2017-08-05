‘I can’t wait’: DeMarcus Cousins looking forward to playing Kings in Sacramento

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:11 Toddler reported missing, Land Park pond searched Pause 3:26 Watch Sen. Kamala Harris and other Washington women weather insults from male colleagues 1:04 Step inside glammed-up home sold by Kylie Jenner for $3.15 million 0:21 Caught on camera at Auburn Target: Suspect walks out with Dyson vacuum 0:37 NAACP, rural group debate cell transmitter bill 0:18 Watch 49ers owner Jed York take on the hill, brainchild of strength coach Ray Wright 0:28 Fly down the Oroville dam spillway as repair work continues in early August 0:39 'Earl is exactly what we thought he’d be' 0:59 Raiders QB Derek Carr cautions about expectations 1:11 Slimy algae blooms foul California's waterways Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Post-game, DeMarcus Cousins reflects on first time he had faced the Kings since they traded him to the Pelicans. New Orleans thumped the Kings 117-89. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

Post-game, DeMarcus Cousins reflects on first time he had faced the Kings since they traded him to the Pelicans. New Orleans thumped the Kings 117-89. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee