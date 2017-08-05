‘I can’t wait’: DeMarcus Cousins looking forward to playing Kings in Sacramento

It’s been about six months since the Sacramento Kings traded star center DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans for Buddy Hield and the Pelicans’ first round draft pick.
But according to The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears, Cousins is already looking forward to playing against his former team in Sacramento for the first time.
“I can’t wait. Oh, my God. I can’t wait. I’m praying it’s the first game. I just got a lot to get off my chest. I can’t wait,” Cousins told Spears.
Cousins did say that he misses some parts of Sacramento.
“I miss the community. I miss the people. I miss the fans. That’s it,” Cousins told The Undefeated.
Back in March, Cousins revealed to The Undefeated that he was angry about the way the trade went down. Sacramento traded him Feb. 19, the night of the All-Star Game, days after Cousins said he wanted to finish his career with the Kings.
Cousins said that he was upset that the Kings weren’t open about their desire to trade him.
“Of course, I would’ve been mad. But I still would have respected it. Come to me like a man. I’m a human being at the end of the day. Don’t treat me like a f—ing piece of cattle,” Cousins told Spears in a Q&A.
Kings principal owner Vivek Ranadive reached out to Cousins two weeks after the trade, according to Spears. Cousins wasn’t interested.
“I just told him, ‘Look, why are you reaching out to me two weeks later? There is no point. If you feel like you’re doing the right thing now, it just shows who you really are as an owner.’ ”
