Broncos, Patriots atop AP's Top 32 power rankings

1t. DENVER BRONCOS (3-0) – Last week’s ranking: 3. Won 29-17 at Bengals. Next: at Buccaneers. ... Denver Broncos tight end John Phillips (86) celebrates his touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Cincinnati.
Frank Victores
The Associated Press
1t. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-0) – Last week’s ranking: 1t. Won 27-0 vs. Texans. Next: vs. Bills. ... Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) hands the football to coach Bill Belichick after rushing for his first career touchdown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
Elise Amendola
The Associated Press
3. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (3-0) Last week’s ranking: 5. Won 22-10 at Panthers. Next: vs. Giants (Monday). ... Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is sacked in the end zone for a safety by Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Danielle Hunter (99) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 in Charlotte, N.C.
Mike McCarn
The Associated Press
4. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (3-0) Last week’s ranking: 15. Won 34-3 vs. Steelers. Next: Bye. ... Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz passes during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Chris Szagola
The Associated Press
5. GREEN BAY PACKERS (2-1) – Last week’s ranking: 9. Won 34-27 vs. Lions. Next: Bye. ... Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis.
Morry Gash
The Associated Press
6. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (2-1) Last week’s ranking: 12. Won 37-18 vs. 49ers. Next: at Jets. ... Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
The Associated Press
7t. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (2-1) – Last week’s ranking: 1t. Lost 34-3 at Eagles. Next: vs. Chiefs. ... Steelers fans look on during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Chris Szagola
The Associated Press
7t. BALTIMORE RAVENS (3-0) Last week’s ranking: 11. Won 19-17 at Jaguars. Next: vs. Raiders. ... Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Phelan M. Ebenhack
The Associated Press
9. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (2-1) Last week's ranking: 13. Won 24-3 vs. Jets. Next: at Steelers. ... Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
10. CAROLINA PANTHERS (1-2). – Last week’s ranking: 4. Lost 22-10 vs. Vikings. Next: at Falcons. ... Panthers coach Ron Rivera, right, argues a call with an official in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 in Charlotte, N.C.
Mike McCarn
The Associated Press
16. RAIDERS (2-1) – Last week’s ranking: 16. Won 17-10 at Titans. Next: at Ravens. ... Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) loses his helmet after catching a pass as he was defended by Tennessee Titans strong safety Da’Norris Searcy, left, during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
James Kenney
The Associated Press
28. 49ERS (1-2) Last week’s ranking: 24. Lost 37-18 at Seahawks. Next: vs. Cowboys. ... 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
John Froschauer
The Associated Press
32. CHICAGO BEARS (0-3) Last week’s ranking: No. 31. Lost 31-17 at Cowboys. Next: vs. Lions. ... Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford (98) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. THE REST OF THE RANKINGS: 11. Giants; 12. Texans; 13. Cardinals; 14t. Bengals; 14t. Cowboys; 17. Falcons; 18. Jets; 19. Rams; 20. Redskins; 21. Bills; 22. Colts; 23t. Chargers; 23t. Lions; 25. Buccaneers; 26. Dolphins; 27. Titans; 29. Saints; 30. Jaguars; 31. Browns.
LM Otero
The Associated Press