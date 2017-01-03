Patriots, Cowboys, Chiefs hold AP's top three in final power rankings

1. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (14-2) – Last week’s ranking: 1. Won 35-14 at Dolphins. ,,, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) after Floyd scored a touchdown during an NFL football game against Miami on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
The Associated Press
2. DALLAS COWBOYS (13-3) – Last week’s ranking: 2. Lost 27-13 at Eagles. ... Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, right, is greeted by Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, left, after an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke
The Associated Press
3. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (12-4) – Last week’s ranking: 3. Won 37-27 at Chargers. ,,, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill races toward the end zone during an NFL football game against San Diego, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in San Diego.
Rick Scuteri
The Associated Press
4. ATLANTA FALCONS (11-5) – Last week’s ranking: 5. Won 38-32 vs. Saints. ... Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy (16) makes a touchdown catch against New Orleans cornerback Sterling Moore (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
The Associated Press
5. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (11-5) – Last week’s ranking: 6. Won 27-24 (OT) vs. Browns. ... Steelers wide receiver Cobi Hamilton (83) makes the game-winning touchdown catch during overtime of an NFL football game with Cleveland strong safety Briean Boddy-Calhoun (20) defending, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh.
Jared Wickerham
The Associated Press
6t. NEW YORK GIANTS (11-5) – Last week’s ranking: 7. Won 19-10 at Redskins. ... Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) is tackled by Washington defensive back Greg Toler (20) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Md.
Alex Brandon
The Associated Press
6t. GREEN BAY PACKERS (10-6) – Last week’s ranking: 8. Won 31-24 at Lions. ... Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) is tackled by Detroit cornerback Nevin Lawson and strong safety Miles Killebrew (35) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.
Duane Burleson
The Associated Press
8. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (10-5-1) – Last week’s ranking: 9. Won 25-23 at 49ers. ... Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) celebrates after sacking 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick with defensive end Frank Clark during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in Santa Clara.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
9. RAIDERS (12-4) – Last week’s ranking: 4. Lost 24-6 at Broncos. ... Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin looks on after his injury during an NFL football game against Denver, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Joe Mahoney
The Associated Press
10. MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-6) – Last week’s ranking: 10. Won 34-31 (OT) at Bills. Next: vs. Patriots. ... Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) and his teammates enter the field before an NFL football game against New England, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
The Associated Press
31. 49ERS (2-14) – Last week’s ranking: 31. Lost 25-23 vs. Seattle. ... 49ers running back Shaun Draughn (24) is tackled by Seattle middle linebacker Bobby Wagner during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in Santa Clara.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
32. CLEVELAND BROWNS – (1-15) Last week’s ranking: 32. Lost 27-24 (OT) at Steelers. ... Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) hands off during an NFL football game against Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh. THE REST OF THE RANKINGS: 11. Lions; 12. Texans; 13. Broncos; 14. Buccaneers; 15. Titans; 16. Redskins; 17. Ravens; 18. Colts; 19. Cardinals; 20. Vikings; 21. Saints; 22. Bills; 23. Eagles; 24. Panthers; 25. Bengals; 26. Chargers; 27. Jets; 28. Jaguars; 29. Bears; 30. Rams.
Don Wright
The Associated Press