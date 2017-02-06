A look at new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan speaks with Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) before the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta. The 49ers hired Shanahan as their head coach, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
John Bazemore
The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) speaks with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Atlanta. The 49ers hired Shanahan as their head coach, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
John Bazemore
The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan passes time before the NFL football NFC divisional playoff game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta. The 49ers hired Shanahan as their head coach, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
John Bazemore
The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws as offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan looks on during NFL football practice Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Flowery Branch, Ga. The 49ers hired Shanahan as their head coach, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
John Bazemore
The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2), left, talks with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, center, on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015. The 49ers hired Shanahan as their head coach, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Phelan M. Ebenhack
The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, right, talks as the players take a water break during an NFL football practice Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, in Flowery Branch, Ga. The 49ers hired Shanahan as their head coach, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
John Bazemore
The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons offensive coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football preseason game Baltimore Ravens, Sept. 3, 2015 in Atlanta. The 49ers hired Shanahan as their head coach, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
John Bazemore
The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan looks over his play sheet during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Oct. 26, 2014 in Cleveland. The 49ers hired Shanahan as their head coach, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Tony Dejak
The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, left, talks to quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) during practice at the NFL football team's facility in Berea, Ohio Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2014. The 49ers hired Shanahan as their head coach, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Mark Duncan
The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan watches from the bench during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Nov, 16, 2014 in Cleveland. The 49ers hired Shanahan as their head coach, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Tony Dejak
The Associated Press
Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III talks with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan before a NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in Landover, Md., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013. The 49ers hired Shanahan as their head coach, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Alex Brandon
The Associated Press
Washington Redskins offensive Kyle Shanahan walks to an NFL football training camp practice at Redskins Park, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012 in Ashburn, Va. The 49ers hired Shanahan as their head coach, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Alex Brandon
The Associated Press
Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, right, stands with quarterback Donovan McNabb at the NFL football team's training camp at Redskins Park, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2010, in Ashburn, Va. The 49ers hired Shanahan as their head coach, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Carolyn Kaster
The Associated Press
Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan, left, talks with his son, offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, during their NFL football training camp at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 16, 2010. The 49ers hired Kyle Shanahan as their head coach, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Alex Brandon
The Associated Press
Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub (8) and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, right, during an NFL football training camp workout Sunday, July 27, 2008 in Houston. The 49ers hired Shanahan as their head coach, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press