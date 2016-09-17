Raiders game vs. Falcons at a glance

The particulars
- Opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Time: 1:25 p.m.
- Line: Raiders by 4 1/2
- Records: Raiders 1-0, Falcons 0-1
- TV/radio: Ch. 13 (Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon), 1140
Three things to watch
LACK OF SACKS
The lack of a pass rush has been a constant theme for the Falcons for years. Atlanta was last in the league with 19 sacks in 2015, the lowest by the franchise since 1987 and the lowest by any team since Jacksonville had 14 in 2009, according to Pro Football Reference.com. They were held without a sack by Tampa Bay last week, leading to renewed questions about the chronic weak spot in the defense. The Raiders did not allow a sack in the opener.
Bottom line is that the @AtlantaFalcons knew they needed a pass rush and failed to adequately address it - 0 sacks today = Winston's 4 TD's— Chris (@GaSportsBlog) September 11, 2016
MACK ATTACK
Raiders star edge rusher Khalil Mack struggled to get to the quarterback in the opener against New Orleans as the Saints frequently used extra blockers to neutralize one of the game’s best defenders. The Falcons figure to use a similar strategy against a player who was a first-team All-Pro at two positions last season when he had 15 sacks. “I think people have to do that,” Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said. “When you’re doing that, then they’re short other places and we have to make sure we’re taking advantage of that.”
Sean Payton told me "We can have the best game plan, doesn't mean anything if we can't stop Khalil Mack." Will rotate guards & add blocking— Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) September 11, 2016
DOWN IN THE DIRT
This will be the only game this season on the dirt infield at the Coliseum. The Raiders are the only NFL team to share a stadium with a baseball team and they don’t get to install the all-grass field until the A’s season is done. With the A’s out of the playoff race, the dirt will be gone when the Raiders return for their next home game, Oct. 9 against San Diego.
At the Oakland Coliseum in September, a line drive to the 20-yard line usually gets you a base hit. pic.twitter.com/f5dFQrfHyN— Jorge L. Ortiz (@jorgelortiz) September 2, 2016
Bee Sports Staff, The Associated Press
Injury report
RAIDERS
- Doubtful: T Matt McCants (knee), T Menelik Watson (groin)
- Questionable: C Rodney Hudson (knee), G Gabe Jackson (knee), RB Taiwan Jones (concussion)
FALCONS
- Out: LB De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), S Keanu Neal (knee)
- Questionable: DE Brooks Reed (shoulder)
Schedule
DATE
OPPONENT
OUTCOME
RECORD
Sept. 11
at New Orleans
W, 35-34
1-0
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME
TV
Sept. 18
vs. Atlanta
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 13
Sept. 25
at Tennessee
10 a.m.
Ch. 13
Oct. 2
at Baltimore
10 a.m.
Ch. 13
Oct. 9
vs. San Diego
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 13
Oct. 16
vs. Kansas City
1:05 p.m.
Ch. 13
Oct. 23
at Jacksonville
10 a.m.
Ch. 13
Oct. 30
at Tampa Bay
10 a.m.
Ch. 13
Nov. 6
vs. Denver
5:30 p.m.
Ch. 3
Nov. 13
BYE
Nov. 21
vs. Houston
5:30 p.m.
ESPN
Nov. 27
vs. Carolina
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 13
Dec. 4
vs. Buffalo
1:05 p.m.
Ch. 13
Dec. 8
at Kansas City
5:25 p.m.
Ch. 3
Dec. 18
at San Diego
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 13
Dec. 24
vs. Indianapolis
1:05 p.m.
Ch. 13
Jan. 1
at Denver
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 13
