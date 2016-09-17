Oakland Raiders

September 17, 2016 7:35 PM

Raiders game vs. Falcons at a glance

Bee Sports Staff, The Associated Press

The particulars

  • Opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • Time: 1:25 p.m.
  • Line: Raiders by 4 1/2
  • Records: Raiders 1-0, Falcons 0-1
  • TV/radio: Ch. 13 (Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon), 1140

Three things to watch

LACK OF SACKS

The lack of a pass rush has been a constant theme for the Falcons for years. Atlanta was last in the league with 19 sacks in 2015, the lowest by the franchise since 1987 and the lowest by any team since Jacksonville had 14 in 2009, according to Pro Football Reference.com. They were held without a sack by Tampa Bay last week, leading to renewed questions about the chronic weak spot in the defense. The Raiders did not allow a sack in the opener.

MACK ATTACK

Raiders star edge rusher Khalil Mack struggled to get to the quarterback in the opener against New Orleans as the Saints frequently used extra blockers to neutralize one of the game’s best defenders. The Falcons figure to use a similar strategy against a player who was a first-team All-Pro at two positions last season when he had 15 sacks. “I think people have to do that,” Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said. “When you’re doing that, then they’re short other places and we have to make sure we’re taking advantage of that.”

DOWN IN THE DIRT

This will be the only game this season on the dirt infield at the Coliseum. The Raiders are the only NFL team to share a stadium with a baseball team and they don’t get to install the all-grass field until the A’s season is done. With the A’s out of the playoff race, the dirt will be gone when the Raiders return for their next home game, Oct. 9 against San Diego.

Injury report

RAIDERS

  • Doubtful: T Matt McCants (knee), T Menelik Watson (groin)
  • Questionable: C Rodney Hudson (knee), G Gabe Jackson (knee), RB Taiwan Jones (concussion)

FALCONS

  • Out: LB De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), S Keanu Neal (knee)
  • Questionable: DE Brooks Reed (shoulder)

Schedule

DATE

OPPONENT

OUTCOME

RECORD

Sept. 11

at New Orleans

W, 35-34

1-0

DATE

OPPONENT

TIME

TV

Sept. 18

vs. Atlanta

1:25 p.m.

Ch. 13

Sept. 25

at Tennessee

10 a.m.

Ch. 13

Oct. 2

at Baltimore

10 a.m.

Ch. 13

Oct. 9

vs. San Diego

1:25 p.m.

Ch. 13

Oct. 16

vs. Kansas City

1:05 p.m.

Ch. 13

Oct. 23

at Jacksonville

10 a.m.

Ch. 13

Oct. 30

at Tampa Bay

10 a.m.

Ch. 13

Nov. 6

vs. Denver

5:30 p.m.

Ch. 3

Nov. 13

BYE

Nov. 21

vs. Houston

5:30 p.m.

ESPN

Nov. 27

vs. Carolina

1:25 p.m.

Ch. 13

Dec. 4

vs. Buffalo

1:05 p.m.

Ch. 13

Dec. 8

at Kansas City

5:25 p.m.

Ch. 3

Dec. 18

at San Diego

1:25 p.m.

Ch. 13

Dec. 24

vs. Indianapolis

1:05 p.m.

Ch. 13

Jan. 1

at Denver

1:25 p.m.

Ch. 13

Oakland Raiders

