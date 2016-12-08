Chiefs 21, Raiders 13, after three quarters in Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson (20) closes in on Raiders running back Latavius Murray during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes a touchdown catch in front of Raiders cornerback David Amerson during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson (20) tackles Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Cooper lost control of the ball which was ruled an incomplete pass.
Ed Zurga
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hands the ball off to running back Latavius Murray during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Raiders safety Nate Allen (20), cornerback David Amerson (29) and cornerback TJ Carrie during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Ed Zurga
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (50) gets around a block by Raiders offensive tackle Austin Howard on his way to sack quarterback Derek Carr during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (50) tackles Raiders running back Latavius Murray during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Ed Zurga
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio walks to the sideline before the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski kicks a field goal with punter Marquette King holding during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (50) and teammate defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches sack Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill flips after making a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West (35) scores a touchdown as offensive lineman Jah Reid blocks Raiders safety Nate Allen during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West (35) scores a touchdown as offensive lineman Jah Reid blocks Raiders safety Nate Allen during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs for a touchdown on a 78-yard kickoff return during the first half of an NFL football game against the Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Ed Zurga
