Flashback: Raiders 27, Texans 20

The Raiders face the Houston Texans on the road Saturday in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. The teams met in Mexico City on Nov. 21, with quarterback Derek Carr rallying the Raiders to a 27-20 victory. Carr will miss Saturday’s game after breaking his right leg, so who knows how the rematch will play out, but here is a look back at the first meeting of the season between the teams:
Raiders 27, Texans 20
1
2
3
4
Final
Houston
3
7
7
3
20
Raiders
0
10
3
14
27
▪ The score was tied 10-10 at halftime. The Texans got a 12-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter from Brock Osweiler. Derek Carr threw a 17-yard TD pass for Oakland in the first quarter.
▪ Nick Novak’s 28-yard field goal with 10:57 to play in the fourth quarter put the Texans up 20-13.
▪ Carr guided the Raiders’ comeback. He hit Jamize Olawale with a 75-yard touchdown pass to tie the score, 20-20, with 10:44 left.
▪ Carr’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper with 4:43 to go put Oakland up 27-20.
We got punched in the mouth. We weren’t doing things the way we usually want to do things executing wise. But there was no doubt in anybody’s mind that we’d come back and win the football game. Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback
▪ Houston took over at its 25 with 4:38 to go after Cooper’s score. The Texans’ drive died at the Houston 44, and they punted.
▪ The Raiders ran out the clock with an eight-play, 59-yard drive that ended with Oakland in the victory formation at Houston’s 20.
▪ The Texans outgained Oakland 354-325.
▪ The Raiders had just 30 rushing yards.
▪ Houston rushed for 124 yards, getting 104 rushing yards from Lamar MIller.
ICYMI: #Texans were undone by a poor decision to punt, a pair of odd spots, and a laser in a 27-20 defeat. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/5RZ4OjVcBO— RealClearSports (@RealClearSports) November 22, 2016
