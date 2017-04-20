Oakland Raiders

April 20, 2017 5:37 PM

Raiders open season at Titans, will play five prime-time games in 2017

Bee sports staff

The Raiders will find out if their longtime fans in Oakland will continue to support them on Sept. 17, when the team plays its first regular-season home game since NFL owners approved the franchise’s relocation to Las Vegas.

The Raiders will host the New York Jets in their second game of the season. They will begin the season a week earlier on Sept. 10 in Nashville, Tenn., against the Tennessee Titans.

A favorite to win the AFC West and advance in the postseason, the Raiders will play on prime-time TV five times in 2017.

RAIDERS’ REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

Week 1: at Titans, Sept. 10, 10 a.m., Ch. 13

Week 2: vs. Jets, Sept. 17, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 13

Week 3: at Redskins, Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m., Ch. 3

Week 4: at Broncos, Oct. 1, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 13

Week 5: vs. Ravens, Oct. 8, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 13

Week 6: vs. Chargers, Oct. 15, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 13

Week 7: vs. Chiefs, Oct. 19, 5:25 p.m., Ch. 13/NFLN

Week 8: at Bills, Oct. 29, 10 a.m., Ch. 13

Week 9: at Dolphins, Nov. 5, 5:30 p.m., Ch. 3

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: vs. Patriots (at Azteca Stadium, Mexico City), Nov. 19, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 13

Week 12: vs. Broncos, Nov. 26, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 13

Week 13: vs. Giants, Dec. 3, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 40

Week 14: at Chiefs, Dec. 10, 10 a.m., Ch. 13

Week 15: vs. Cowboys, Dec 17, 5:30 p.m., Ch. 3

Week 16: at Eagles, Dec. 25, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Week 17: vs. Chargers, Dec. 31, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 13

Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves

On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves 2:27

On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves
The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas 1:19

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas
Raiders' Donald Penn discusses Marshawn Lynch, Derek Carr, Las Vegas and more 2:13

Raiders' Donald Penn discusses Marshawn Lynch, Derek Carr, Las Vegas and more

View More Video

Sports Videos