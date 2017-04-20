Raiders open season at Titans, will play five prime-time games in 2017

The Raiders will find out if their longtime fans in Oakland will continue to support them on Sept. 17, when the team plays its first regular-season home game since NFL owners approved the franchise’s relocation to Las Vegas.
The Raiders will host the New York Jets in their second game of the season. They will begin the season a week earlier on Sept. 10 in Nashville, Tenn., against the Tennessee Titans.
A favorite to win the AFC West and advance in the postseason, the Raiders will play on prime-time TV five times in 2017.
RAIDERS’ REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE
Week 1: at Titans, Sept. 10, 10 a.m., Ch. 13
Week 2: vs. Jets, Sept. 17, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 13
Week 3: at Redskins, Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m., Ch. 3
Week 4: at Broncos, Oct. 1, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 13
Week 5: vs. Ravens, Oct. 8, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 13
Week 6: vs. Chargers, Oct. 15, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 13
Week 7: vs. Chiefs, Oct. 19, 5:25 p.m., Ch. 13/NFLN
Week 8: at Bills, Oct. 29, 10 a.m., Ch. 13
Week 9: at Dolphins, Nov. 5, 5:30 p.m., Ch. 3
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: vs. Patriots (at Azteca Stadium, Mexico City), Nov. 19, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 13
Week 12: vs. Broncos, Nov. 26, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 13
Week 13: vs. Giants, Dec. 3, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 40
Week 14: at Chiefs, Dec. 10, 10 a.m., Ch. 13
Week 15: vs. Cowboys, Dec 17, 5:30 p.m., Ch. 3
Week 16: at Eagles, Dec. 25, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Week 17: vs. Chargers, Dec. 31, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 13
Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara
Comments