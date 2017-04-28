Raiders select safety Obi Melifonwu in second round of NFL draft

After taking Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley with their first pick of the NFL draft on Thursday, the Raiders further addressed their secondary by selecting former Connecticut safety Obi Melifonwu in the second round Friday.
Melifonwu was a four-year starter in college who totaled 118 tackles, four interceptions and three pass breakups as a senior. He has impressive size at 6-foot-4 and 224 pounds and intriguing athleticism, recording a 44-inch vertical jump and 4.40 40-yard dash time at the combine.
Melifonwu was born in England but grew up mostly in Massachusetts, attending Grafton High. After red-shirting his first year at Connecticut, he started all but one of the 48 games he played in Storrs.
The Raiders’ next pick is scheduled for the third round, the 88th overall selection.
