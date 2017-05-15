Oakland Raiders

Raiders quarterback Carr gets invite to pitch for the A’s

How much movement does Raiders quarterback Derek Carr have on the ball when he pitches? Well, enough to move the A’s to invite him to the Coliseum to show off his prowess after he posted video Sunday night of some of his pitches.

Displaying his usual confidence in himself, Carr included a hashtag – #TheMovementisreal – as he tagged the A’s, Giants, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers in his video.

Only the A’s responded right away, offering him an opportunity to come throw batting practice, which Carr conditionally accepted.

Here are a couple of things to consider before starting your Google search on NFL quarterbacks who also played professional baseball:

1) On the videos, Carr was throwing a whiffle ball.

2) He was facing an unintimidating hitter: His wife, Heather.

3) His wife ripped the third of his three pitches, which probably killed Carr’s brief MLB dream.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the videos is that the Carr kids have the coolest parents on the block. What other parents would play baseball with this much fervor … while in the house?!

 
