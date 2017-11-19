Why Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch caused stir by standing for anthem

Marshawn Lynch has sat for the national anthem during every game this season.
So when the Raiders running back stood before Sunday’s game, he made quite a fuss. Why?
It wasn’t “The Star-Spangled Banner” Lynch stood for.
Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017
Never miss a local story.
Before the Raiders took on the New England Patriots in Mexico City, Lynch remained seated while the American anthem played, but stood for Mexico’s song, according to a tweet from The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.
Since Lynch doesn’t like speaking to the media, it’s unlikely he’ll say why he chose to stand for the Mexican anthem.
Comments