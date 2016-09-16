So we meet again: Pinion, Andy Lee on opposite sidelines Sunday

SANTA CLARA -- The last time 49ers punter Bradley Pinion was on the Carolina Panthers' home field, he walked off with a win … and a trophy.
In 2008 Pinion, who grew up just outside of Charlotte, N.C., took part in an NFL Punt, Pass and Kick Competition at halftime of a Panthers game. As you'd expect from someone who handles punts and kickoffs for an NFL team, the 14-year-old Pinion excelled in two of the categories. He wasn't too shabby in the third, either.
"The kicking and punting, yeah," he said. "But people don't realize I can actually throw the ball, too."
The competition will be notably stiffer on his return to the stadium Sunday.
His Panthers counterpart is the same Pro Bowl punter, Andy Lee, the 49ers traded to the Browns last year after drafting Pinion, 22, in the fifth round. Last month, the Browns traded Lee to Carolina, where he also has an offseason home. It took him one game to make his mark in the Panthers record book.
In the third quarter against the Broncos, Lee, 34, hit a franchise-best 76-yard punt and he finished the game with a 63-yard gross average, another Panthers record.
Lee's punts were aided by Denver's mile-high air, but he's had longer boots when he was with the 49ers.
As a rookie in 2004, he had an 81-yard punt -- some of the distance came on a bounce and roll -- in Tampa Bay. Four years later, one of Lee's punts at home rolled 82 yards.
Lee and Pinion faced off last year in Cleveland, a win for the Browns and also for Lee. His net-average that day was 36.4 yards; Pinion's was 27.7.
Lee won't be the only ex-49er on special teams.
One-time receiver Ted Ginn handles punt and kick returns in Carolina while Colin Jones, a sixth-round pick for San Francisco in 2011, is part of the Panthers' coverage units.
The 49ers special teams coordinator last year, Thomas McGaughey Jr., has the same job in Carolina.
Pinion, meanwhile, already has secured 22 tickets for family and friends and says another 30 have found tickets on their own. But he said he doesn't feel any extra pressure.
After all, many of the same people drove a couple hours from Charlotte to watch him play at Clemson or they took an even shorter trip north when the Tigers visited Wake Forest.
"Everybody's asks, 'Are you nervous?'" Pinion said, "No. Everybody's that's going to be there has seen me play, either in high school or college. It's just another day. I'm going out there and doing my job."
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
