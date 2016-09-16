So we meet again: Pinion, Andy Lee on opposite sidelines Sunday

1:35 Players talk about joining 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest Pause

0:24 Kaepernick, Reid only 49ers to take a knee during national anthem

2:42 49ers vs. Rams: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

2:12 Colin Kaepernick speaks about his protest

0:27 49ers defensive linemen in action

1:52 Buckner and Armstead dynamic duo reunited for 49ers

1:47 49ers Eric Reid says Kaepernick points to issues 'bigger than football'

3:05 Colin Kaepernick kneels during the National Anthem in final 49ers preseason football game

0:46 Is Kaepernick Still Turlock's Favorite Son?

2:35 San Francisco 49ers vs. San Diego Chargers: Matt Barrows' players to watch