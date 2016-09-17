San Francisco 49ers

September 17, 2016 5:54 PM

49ers vs. Panthers at a glance

The particulars

  • Opponent: at Carolina Panthers
  • Time: 10 a.m.
  • Line: Panthers by 13 1/2
  • Records: 49ers 1-0, Panthers 0-1
  • TV/radio: Ch. 40 (Chris Myers, Ronde Barber), 810, 1320

Three things to watch

CAN BROCK STOP BENJAMIN?

Cornerback Tramaine Brock was perhaps the 49ers’ finest defensive player in Monday’s 28-0 victory over the Rams. He was targeted eight times, gave up three catches for 16 yards and batted away two passes. He’ll be matched up at times Sunday against another player coming off a strong Week 1 performance. Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin had six catches, 91 yards and a touchdown in 21-20 loss to the Broncos.

TILLER VS. LOTULELEI

Guard Andrew Tiller, the most unsung member of the 49ers’ offensive line, was pressed into service in Week 1 after Anthony Davis suddenly switched back to tackle from guard. Tiller was solid against the Rams’ talented defensive line and delivered one of the blocks that sprung running back Carlos Hyde for his first touchdown. Tiller, who is dealing with an ankle injury, mostly will match up against Carolina defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

KERLEY CATCHING ON

Jeremy Kerley led the 49ers with seven catches against the Rams, impressive considering he was with the Lions just two weeks earlier. Kerley still hasn’t learned the entire offense and still is developing chemistry with quarterback Blaine Gabbert, so figure Kerley’s best is yet to come.

MATT BARROWS

Injury report

49ERS

  • Out: T Anthony Davis (concussion)
  • Questionable: S Marcus Cromartie (ankle), CB Chris Davis (hamstring), CB Keith Reaser (ankle), G Andrew Tiller (ankle)

PANTHERS

  • Questionable: S Dean Marlowe (hamstring), RB Jonathan Stewart (ankle)

Schedule

DATE

OPPONENT

OUTCOME

RECORD

Sept. 12

vs. Los Angeles

W, 28-0

1-0

DATE

OPPONENT

TIME

TV

Sept. 18

at Carolina

10 a.m.

Ch. 40

Sept. 25

at Seattle

1:05 p.m.

Ch. 40

Oct. 2

vs. Dallas

1:25 p.m.

Ch. 40

Oct. 6

vs. Arizona

5:25 p.m.

Ch. 13, NFL

Oct. 16

at Buffalo

10 a.m.

Ch. 40

Oct. 23

vs. Tampa Bay

1:05 p.m.

Ch. 40

Oct. 30

BYE

Nov. 6

vs. New Orleans

1:05 p.m.

Ch. 40

Nov. 13

at Arizona

1:25 p.m.

Ch. 40

Nov. 20

vs. New England

1:25 p.m.

Ch. 13

Nov. 27

at Miami

10 a.m.

Ch. 40

Dec. 4

at Chicago

10 a.m.

Ch. 40

Dec. 11

vs. N.Y. Jets

1:05 p.m.

Ch. 13

Dec. 18

at Atlanta

1:05 p.m.

Ch. 40

Dec. 24

at Los Angeles

1:25 p.m.

Ch. 40

Jan. 1

vs. Seattle

1:25 p.m.

Ch. 40

San Francisco 49ers

