49ers pregame: Dorsey, Garnett active for first game this season

The 49ers will be short two back-up offensive tackles today after Anthony Davis and John Theus were declared inactive. Davis suffered a concussion in Thursday’s practice and did not make the trip to North Carolina.
Davis was the backup for left tackle Joe Staley and for right tackle Trent Brown last week. If Staley were to leave the game, Brown could move over to left side and left guard Zane Beadles could play right tackle. Or Beadles could simply slide into Staley’s spot. Beadles started six games at right tackle for the Broncos in 2010.
Theus was a fifth-round pick by the 49ers in April; He’s played both right and left tackle with the team’s reserve units since the offseason.
Meanwhile, first-round pick Joshua Garnett is active for the first time this season. So is defensive lineman Glenn Dorsey, who is playing in his first contest since suffering an ACL tear Nov. 22. Dorsey likely will be on a pitch count today.
Garnett and Marcus Martin will serve as the team’s backup offensive linemen.
Nickel cornerback Chris Davis also is active after dealing with a hamstring strain last week.
49ers inactives
OT Anthony Davis
QB Christian Ponder
OT John Theus
DL Taylor Hart
RB DuJuan Harris
S Antonio Cromartie
DE Tony Jerod-Eddie
Panthers inactives
QB Joe Webb
WR Damiere Byrd
CB Teddy Williams
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
LB Jared Norris
OL Tyler Larsen
DT Paul Soliai
