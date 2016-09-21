Poll says Kaepernick NFL’s most disliked player ... but the feeling isn’t universal

49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has taken a peaceful stand against racism and police brutality in America by not standing for the national anthem, is now the most disliked player in the NFL, according to a recent poll of Americans by E-Poll Marketing Research, which asked 1,100 people whose demographics were representative of the general population.
The poll, taken last week, revealed that Kaepernick was “disliked a lot” by 29 percent of those polled, more than any of the more than 350 players asked about in the survey. Kaepernick finished ahead, in the dislike category, of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (22 percent), Miami Dolphins defensive end Ndamukong Suh (21 percent), New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (13 percent) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (10 percent).
Skip Bayless ethers Trent Dilfer's "plantation mentality" in reaction to Colin Kaepernick. This is dope. pic.twitter.com/WQy3XGeegM— Jessie Karangu (@JMKTV) September 14, 2016
Among African Americans, Kaepernick has never been more popular. The poll shows 42 percent of African Americans now say they like the 49ers quarterback “a lot,” while only 2 percent dislike him “a lot.” Two years ago, only 16 percent of African-Americans said they liked Kaepernick “a lot,” while 3 percent disliked him "a lot."
As Kaepernick’s actions gained national focus, his his No. 7 became the NFL’s best-selling jersey at the beginning of the month.
Here’s what others are saying about the 49ers quarterback:
Marshawn Lynch shows support to Colin Kaepernick’s protest. pic.twitter.com/ApwezwKsaA— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2016
I support @Kaepernick7 for bringing awareness for injustice !!!! As Americans we all have rights! Im hoping we all come together#solution— Jerry Rice (@JerryRice) September 20, 2016
Via @nwagoner, words spoken publicly by Patriots DE @JOEL9ONE mean a lot to @Kaepernick7. https://t.co/RrIfJ3sIt8— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 21, 2016
'Doesn't matter what side ur on w/Kaepernick stuff. You'd better be disgusted by the things that r happening.' - #Warriors coach Steve Kerr.— Monte Poole (@MontePooleCSN) September 21, 2016
.@RayLewis and @WhitlockJason express concern for Colin Kaepernick receiving death threats. pic.twitter.com/iJa1hUOllX— Speak For Yourself (@SFY) September 21, 2016
Colin Kaepernick's jersey ranked No. 4 on NFLShop. His, Seattle 12th Man, only non starters in Top 10. (Unless you count Brady, who's No. 5)— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 21, 2016
Hey Trent Dilfer, Kate Upton and all you others who so quickly slammed Colin Kaepernick. Why so silent now? https://t.co/KwvXfvneyS— Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) September 20, 2016
I've gone from not giving a damn if I'm there when Colin Kaepernick speaks to being very upset if I miss him.— Ann Killion (@annkillion) September 20, 2016
Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark showed his support by wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey on “Mike & Mike” today https://t.co/YatNe5Rd4q pic.twitter.com/cilWCRf1qk— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2016
And people outraged by @Kaepernick7 and others taking a stand against these CONTINUOS injustices?!! ✊✊✊ @BMarshh54 @KSTiLLS @E_Reid35— Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) September 20, 2016
