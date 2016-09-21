San Francisco 49ers

September 21, 2016 6:43 PM

Poll says Kaepernick NFL’s most disliked player ... but the feeling isn’t universal

Many are now coming forward to show their support for 49ers quarterback

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has taken a peaceful stand against racism and police brutality in America by not standing for the national anthem, is now the most disliked player in the NFL, according to a recent poll of Americans by E-Poll Marketing Research, which asked 1,100 people whose demographics were representative of the general population.

The poll, taken last week, revealed that Kaepernick was “disliked a lot” by 29 percent of those polled, more than any of the more than 350 players asked about in the survey. Kaepernick finished ahead, in the dislike category, of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (22 percent), Miami Dolphins defensive end Ndamukong Suh (21 percent), New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (13 percent) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (10 percent).

Among African Americans, Kaepernick has never been more popular. The poll shows 42 percent of African Americans now say they like the 49ers quarterback “a lot,” while only 2 percent dislike him “a lot.” Two years ago, only 16 percent of African-Americans said they liked Kaepernick “a lot,” while 3 percent disliked him "a lot."

As Kaepernick’s actions gained national focus, his his No. 7 became the NFL’s best-selling jersey at the beginning of the month.

Here’s what others are saying about the 49ers quarterback:

Compiled by Stu Rosenberg

Related content

San Francisco 49ers

Comments

 

Videos

Cam Newton speaks about Panthers' 46-27 victory over the 49ers

View more video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports

Sports Videos