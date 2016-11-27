San Francisco 49ers

November 27, 2016 1:05 PM

49ers report card: Air defense falters in Miami

By Matt Barrows

Offense: The 49ers are barely competitive when they win the turnover differential. On the road against the Dolphins, they fight to the end but ultimately are done in by tight end Garrett Celek's fumble in Miami territory and by a throw that goes through Torrey Smith's hands into that of a Dolphins defender. Grade: C+

Defense: The 49ers run defense weathered the South Florida humidity, allowing only 45 yards to running back Jay Ajayi. The pass defense, however, gave up plays of 43 and 46 yards as Ryan Tannehill, not exactly known as a prolific passer, finished with 285 yards, three touchdowns and a 130.6 passer rating. Grade: C-

Special teams: Bradley Pinion had a booming, 59-yard punt in the opening quarter that gunner Aaron Burbridge finished with a strong tackle. But that was the only highlight. The low point: A 78-yard kickoff return by the Dolphins in the third quarter just as the 49ers were crawling back into the game. Grade: C

Overall: One inescapable contrast: The Dolphins got several big plays from their wide receivers -- most of whom they drafted -- while the 49ers' leading receiver was Rod Streater, whom the 49ers added on Sept. 3. A major upgrade at the position is needed in the offseason. Grade: C-

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

San Francisco 49ers

49ers at Dolphins: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

