Chip Kelly says he’s sticking with 49ers, hasn’t heard from Oregon

Chip Kelly today said that he reached out to recently fired Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich but that he hasn't spoken to anyone at the school and that he remains committed to the 49ers.
"So we're done with that, I hope,” he said before the 49ers’ Wednesday practice at the University of Central Florida.
Kelly's name instantly was mentioned as a possibility for the Oregon coaching job after news broke that Helfrich, who succeeded Kelly with the Ducks in 2013, was let go. Helfrich had three winning seasons, but the Ducks fell to 4-8 this season. Kelly went 46-7 in his four years as Oregon’s head coach.
His 49ers, however, are 1-10, which has helped fuel speculation that either he might be finished with the NFL or that the league is finished with him. Kelly also met with prominent Oregon booster Phil Knight before a 49ers game in Santa Clara earlier this year, though Kelly said that was merely because the two men are friends.
Kelly hired Helfrich as his offensive coordinator when Kelly became Oregon's head coach in 2009.
“I just felt bad for Mark. I love him like a brother,” he said. “He’s a tremendous person. He’s a hell of a football coach, and he’s an even better person. (I) just felt for him and the rest of the guys on that staff. It’s an unfortunate thing that goes on in this profession. We all know about it when we sign up, but when it happens you’re still taken aback by it.”
