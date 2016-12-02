49ers notes: Staley eager for Round 2 with Bears’ Willie Young

Chicago -- Joe Staley's scouting report on Sunday opponent Willie Young: Long arms, quick first step, heavy head.
Wait. Did he say heavy head?
"Like, a bull-rush," Staley explained. "He kind of head-butts you."
The matchup between the 49ers’ veteran left tackle and Young, one of the Chicago Bears' outside linebackers, may be the most compelling part of a game between lowly teams that have combined for three wins this season.
Of Young's three multi-sack games in his seven-year career, two have come against San Francisco, including 1 1/2 in last year's overtime win by the 49ers.
"It felt like seven," Staley said.
He’s watched film from the game several times this week because of the way he played. Staley said he had gone against Young in the past, but that was when Young was a situational pass rusher.
The 2015 contest was the first time Staley and Young battled all game, and Staley admits he wasn't expecting the long-legged Young to be as powerful as he was.
"He worked me last year," Staley said. "It was one of the worst games I played last year. … He consistently beat me around the edge. I'm really looking forward to this game. I had a bad game against (Packers linebacker) Clay Matthews one year in 2012 and was really looking forward to the opportunity to go against him again, and this is no different regardless of our records."
Matthews had 2 1/2 sacks in the teams' 2012 game. When they met in the playoffs later that year he had one.
Kilgore’s mission -- The wildfires that have scorched thousands of acres in Tennessee have devastated a part of the state 49ers center Daniel Kilgore said he cherishes.
"It's just a tragedy. It's awful," said Kilgore, who grew up in Kingsport, Tenn., about a 45- minute drive from Gatlinburg, the resort town on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that has been hit hardest by the fire.
"That part of the country is the most beautiful. It's God's country to me," Kilgore said. "Being born and raised in northeast Tennessee, you know about Gatlinburg, you know about Pigeon Forge and the people that work so hard there."
The fires have killed at least 10, injured at least 74 and destroyed more than 700 homes and businesses. More than 14,000 have been forced to evacuate the area.
Kilgore said he and his wife are helping with an effort in Kingsport that is sending tractor trailers full of water, food, supplies and anything else to make the upcoming holidays more bearable for those affected by the blazes.
"Whatever we can do to bring some sense of joy for the holidays," he said, "Whatever we can do, we're going to do it."
Kilgore said he and his family recently spent their summer vacation in one of the spots burned by the fire. He noted that Dollywood theme park, which largely was unharmed by the fire, employs actors and other workers who live in the area.
"It's going to affect a lot of people," he said. "But the one thing I know about being from that part of the country, being from northeast Tennessee is that that community is strong."
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments