Gabbert relieves struggling Kaepernick in fourth quarter

CHICAGO -- Blaine Gabbert relieved Colin Kaepernick at quarterback early in the fourth quarter Sunday after Kaepernick was 1-5 passing the ball and had been sacked five times.
At the time, the 49ers had minus-21 passing yards and were in danger of setting a franchise-worst mark in that category.
Their lowest net passing game came in a 1963 loss to the Lions when they gained 63 yards through the air but lost 73 yards on sacks, a minus-10 loss. Quarterbacks Bob Waters and Lamar McHan both played in that game.
Gabbert completed his first pass, a bobbling, 18-yarder to Jeremy Kerley.
Sunday’s game was played in 35-degree temperatures and under a steady snowfall. However, there was little or no wind, and the conditions didn’t seem to have a dramatic effect on the Bears. Once Chicago’s Matt Barkley began throwing in earnest late in the second quarter, he and his receiving crew got on a roll. Barkley was 11-18 for 192 yards with the bulk of that coming in the second and third quarters.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
