December 4, 2016

49ers report card: Tough sledding in snowy Chicago

By Matt Barrows

Offense: The 49ers seemed uninterested in throwing the ball in the first half and incapable of doing so in the second half. They ended up switching starting quarterbacks and nearly setting a franchise record for lowest net yards. They were sacked six times, including for a safety. Grade: F-

Defense: A common image for the 49ers this season: A 49ers cornerback running alongside an opposing wide receiver down field, but with his head turned the wrong way. Matt Barkley got on a roll at the end of the first half and ended up averaging more than 17 yards per completion. Grade: D-

Special teams: Shaun Draughn blocked a punt, Jimmie Ward recovered a fumbled Bears kickoff and Phil Dawson made both of his field-goal attempts. At the same time, the 49ers remain one of the few teams in the NFL with neither a special teams nor a defensive touchdown this season. Grade: A-

Overall: The 49ers made a statement. That statement: We are the worst team in the NFC. The 49ers entered the game with one win, the injury-riddled Bears with two. Every other team in the conference has at least four victories. Grade: F

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

