Chip Kelly coaches two days after father’s death

CHICAGO -- Chip Kelly coached Sunday's game two days after his father, Paul, who had been a prominent New Hampshire attorney, passed away in his home state.
“The thoughts and prayers of the entire San Francisco 49ers organization are with Chip and his family as they face the difficult process of grieving the loss of a loved one," general manager Trent Baalke said in a statement. "Understandably, (Kelly) will take some time to be with his family before returning to the team this week. Chip has our continued support as he mourns the passing of his father.”
Kelly flew to New Hampshire after the team arrived in Chicago Friday. And he was on his way there after Sunday's game. He will not take part in his regularly scheduled Monday press conference.
In a 2015 feature on Chip Kelly, Paul Kelly was quoted as saying, "The nicest thing about having been a lawyer is the ability to stand and speak truth to power. ... Law school taught me to question. The practice of law honed that teaching into a lifelong habit ..."
His son adopted the same philosophy, questioning some of the most cherished tenets of football as he made a name for himself, first as the offensive coordinator at the University of New Hampshire, then at Oregon.
Kelly, always composed and emotionless after games, appeared more anguished after Sunday's loss, the 49ers' 12th straight, but made no mention of his father’s passing. He greeted his girlfriend, Jill, after speaking with reporters, then was taken to the airport.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
