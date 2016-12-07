49ers notes: Jets WR won’t muse about playing with Kaepernick in ‘17

SANTA CLARA -- Colin Kaepernick has put his San Jose home on the market, has purchased a condominium in Manhattan and, last year at least, reportedly was interested in joining the Jets.
With that in mind, has Jets receiver Brandon Marshall mused about having Kaepernick, who can opt out of his 49ers contract in March, throwing him passes in 2017?
"I think that's unfair to the guys we have on this team now," Marshall said on a conference call Wednesday. "If I was to think about that or even comment on that -- I have so much respect for Bryce (Petty) and even (Ryan) Fitzpatrick, although Fitz isn't under contract next year and he's not even starting. I have so much respect for those guys that I don't want to mess up my relationship with them by even speculating on next year at the quarterback position."
Marshall's answer, however, illustrated the issues with the Jets quarterback corps. Fitzpatrick was benched midway through New York's dreadful 41-10 loss to the Colts on Monday and replaced by Petty, who will start his second-ever NFL game Sunday against the 49ers. His first was a 9-6 loss to the Rams earlier this year.
Fitzpatrick, who has started 26 games in New York over the last two seasons, isn't signed for next season. The Jets' difficulty in re-signing him this past offseason is what led to speculation New York could acquire Kaepernick in a trade.
The Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos were interested in trading for him last year. Were the Jets ever discussed, Kaepernick was asked?
“This past offseason we had talks with different people," he said. "But once again, that’s in the past. We’re focused on this week.”
Buckner rising -- One of the two defensive linemen with more snaps this season than 49ers rookie DeForest Buckner is Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who had surgery for a sports hernia on Wednesday and who will miss at least six weeks.
The other player with more snaps than Buckner is Pierre Paul's teammate, Olivier Vernon. He's played 809 defensive snaps; Buckner has played 737.
Buckner reached that number despite missing the 49ers' Week 5 game against Arizona with a foot injury. The 49ers' defensive has played more snaps than any other team this season.
Hicks wins honor -- Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (Del Campo High) was named the NFC's defensive player of the week for his two-sack performance against the 49ers on Sunday.
Hicks and his defensive-line mates constantly beat the 49ers' interior offensive linemen in both the pass rush and in run defense. The Bears used a five-man front for most of the game, hemming Kaepernick in the pocket and betting that the 49ers' passing game could not beat single coverage.
They were right. Kaepernick ran for a season-low 20 yards while passing for just four yards before being relieved by Blaine Gabbert in the fourth quarter.
Et cetera -- Torrey Smith is the 49ers’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which recognizes philanthropy and community involvement. Last year the honor, announced before the Super Bowl, went to Smith’s then-49ers teammate Anquan Boldin.
* Chip Kelly said there's been no discussion about having Christian Ponder in uniform on game day. He said Blaine Gabbert will be Kaepernick’s backup Sunday against the Jets.
* Defensive lineman Quinton Dial (elbow) did not practice Wednesday. Dial, who missed the team’s Nov. 27 game against the Dolphins, played just 13 snaps Sunday against the Bears. Running back Shaun Draughn (ribs) was in a blue, no-contact jersey and was limited in practice.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments