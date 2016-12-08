49ers notes: Team hasn’t considered promoting Marcus Rush

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers probably would promote preseason star Marcus Rush to the active roster only if another outside linebacker were placed on injured reserve, coach Chip Kelly said Thursday.
And that hasn't been discussed. Yet.
One possible candidate is Aaron Lynch, who suffered a high-ankle sprain Oct. 23. Lynch returned to practice last month but has not yet been cleared to play and still has a slight limp when he practices. Kelly said there was a possibility Lynch could be back this week, seven weeks since the injury.
"We think he's made progress," he said. "One of the things that'll be interesting is, can he do it two days in a row? … He made it through yesterday. What will his response physically be to the work load?"
Lynch sat out the first four weeks of the season due to a suspension and admitted that during the offseason he was 30 pounds heavier than his ideal weight. Kelly said he didn't think it was that much and said Lynch currently was in the 280-pound range.
"The one thing that is amazing about Aaron is his athletic ability -- I don't think there were any issues in that area," he said. "As a matter of fact, he was one of the leaders in our conditioning test."
Lynch had one sack in three games he's played this season. The rest of the team's outside linebackers have combined for six sacks.
Rush, meanwhile, was a preseason standout for the 49ers, recording six sacks in the four exhibition games to go along with an interception and a broken up pass. He landed on the practice squad and has spent 2016 mimicking the opposition's top pass rusher in practice.
Kelly said the team isn't considering promoting Rush to boost its pass rush.
"No, we haven't talked about that," he said.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments