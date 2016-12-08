On the 49ers: Factory of Sadness, West Coast office

49ers at Bears: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

49ers coach Chip Kelly not interested in Oregon vacancy

49ers making themselves at home in central Florida

49ers at Dolphins: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

49ers vs. Patriots: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

49ers at Cardinals: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

Saints at 49ers: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

Bucs at 49ers: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

1:23