San Francisco 49ers

December 11, 2016 4:29 PM

Report card: In battle of bad teams, the 49ers are the worst

By Matt Barrows

Offense: The 49ers squandered Carlos Hyde's 193 rushing yards and, as has been their habit all season, couldn't muster any points or meaningful yards in the second half. They also lost their two most explosive pass catchers, Torrey Smith and Vance McDonald, to injuries. Grade: D

Defense: The 49ers, who entered Sunday's game with just 20 sacks, ended up sacking New York's Bryce Petty a season-high six times. But a flood of mis-tackles, including from 30-somethings Antoine Bethea and Ahmad Brooks, helped the Jets crawl back into the game. Grade: D

Special teams: Phil Dawson's field-field goal streak ended with not one but two misses -- from 44 and 48 yards -- which ended up being massive in an overtime loss. Dawson also booted a kickoff out of bounds in the first quarter, proof that even 18-year veterans go through rough patches. Grade: D-

Overall: While the Jets began Sunday’s game looking as if they were only mildly interested in finishing the season, the 49ers ended the game looking only midly interested. Their second-half collapses continued, proving again that the 49ers are at least the second worst team in the NFL. Grade: D-

Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
