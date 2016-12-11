49ers notes: GM Baalke’s days might be numbered

Is there change in the air? Some 49ers fans hope there are major alterations to the team’s hierarchy at year’s end, and they made their desires known with an banner that was flown over Levi’s Stadium before the Sunday’s game.
It read: “Jed you reap what you sow – fire Baalke.”
That may be in the works. CBS Sports on Sunday morning reported that 49ers general manager Trent Baalke likely will be let go by team CEO Jed York at year’s end.
Asked about chatter over his job security on KNBR’s pregame show, Baalke said: “I don’t worry about it. It is what it is. I’m going to keep putting my head down, going to work.”
Baalke’s roster has been built for power football, while coach Chip Kelly’s offense thrives on speed and quickness. The two seem to make an odd mix, as shown by the 49ers’ current 12-game losing streak, the worst in franchise history.
Asked about Baalke’s future after the game, Kelly said, “I have tremendous confidence in Trent. So I have not heard anything about that.”
The same CBS report said that Kelly’s future “is hanging in the balance.” Last year, the 49ers fired a head coach, Jim Tomsula, after his inaugural season in which he and the 49ers had five wins. After San Francisco dropped to 1-12, the best it can finish under Kelly is 4-12.
Three banners flew over Levi’s last season. They read: “Jed York And 49ers Should Mutually Part Ways;” “Hold Jed Accountable;” and “Jed Here’s Our Banner – Where’s Yours?”
Unlucky ’13 – Outside linebacker Tank Carradine, who received a one-year contract extension at the start of the season, was a healthy scratch Sunday because fellow outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (ankle) was active for the first time since Oct. 23. Lynch was credited with one tackle and half a sack against the Jets.
Carradine, a second-round pick in 2013, played scant defensive snaps – 12 and 10 – in the 49ers’ last two games. Two other members of the 2013 class who already have been awarded contract extensions, defensive end Quinton Dial and tight end Vance McDonald, also were on the sideline at game’s end.
Dial (elbow) was ruled out before the game, while McDonald suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter. McDonald signed a five-year extension reportedly worth as much as $35 million on Friday. A fourth member of the class, safety Eric Reid, is out for the year with a torn biceps. The 49ers picked up the fifth-year option on his contract earlier this season.
Buckner’s best – Rookie defensive lineman DeForest Buckner has played more snaps than any interior defender this season but shows no sign of hitting the so-called rookie wall.
Buckner finished Sunday’s contest tied with teammate Jaquiski Tartt for a game-high 11 tackles. That’s the most Buckner has had all season.
Buckner also had two of the 49ers’ season-high six sacks. San Francisco entered the game with just 20 sacks on the season, second fewest in the NFL.
Et cetera – Phil Dawson had made 14 consecutive field goals entering Sunday’s game but missed a 44-yard attempt in the first quarter that would have put the 49ers up 17-0. He later missed a 48-yard attempt.
▪ Jimmie Ward’s first-quarter interception was the first for the cornerback since Ward intercepted Bears quarterback Jay Cutler on Dec. 6, 2015.
▪ Fifth-round pick John Theus was in uniform for the first time this season. An offensive tackle, Theus saw most of his action on special teams.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows
